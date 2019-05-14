10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Buckingham Research cut the price target for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) from $130 to $120. Take-Two shares closed at $100.01 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for Jumia Technologies AG - ADR (NYSE: JMIA) from $27 to $22. Jumia shares closed at $26.60 on Monday.
- JP Morgan boosted TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE: TDG) price target from $465 to $515. TransDigm shares closed at $464.18 on Monday.
- Barclays raised NetEase Inc (NASDAQ: NTES) price target from $275 to $300. NetEase shares closed at $254.57 on Monday.
- UBS lifted Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) price target from $300 to $325. Broadcom shares closed at $293.38 on Monday.
- Citigroup cut the price target for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) from $611 to $575. Intuitive Surgical shares closed at $478.75 on Monday.
- Piper Jaffray lowered the price target for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) from $43 to $35. G-III Apparel shares closed at $34.02 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) from $173 to $209. Shopify shares closed at $250.79 on Monday.
- JP Morgan lowered the price target on Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from $154 to $132. Deere shares closed at $146.28 on Monday.
- Jefferies lifted the price target on Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) from $95 to $115. Capital One shares closed at $87.54 on Monday.
