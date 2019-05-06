Market Overview

7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2019 9:41am   Comments
  • Barclays raised Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) price target from $128 to $140. Five Below shares closed at $146.08 on Friday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey lowered the price target for Dow Inc (NYSE: DOW) from $64 to $54. DOW shares closed at $53.30 on Friday.
  • Buckingham Research lowered Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) price target from $40 to $27. Allegheny shares closed at $25.64 on Friday.
  • J.P. Morgan cut Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) price target from $343 to $288. Humana shares closed at $249.50 on Friday.
  • UBS boosted the price target for Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) from $128 to $165. Disney shares closed at $134.33 on Friday.
  • Cowen cut the price target for Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) from $78 to $68. Westlake Chemical shares closed at $63.50 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse boosted the price target on Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE: VST) from $26 to $32. Vistra Energy shares closed at $26.66 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

