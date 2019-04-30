Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 30, 2019 10:18am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley lowered Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) price target from $1,500 to $1,425. Alphabet shares closed at $1,296.20 on Monday.
  • UBS raised the price target for Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) from $43 to $47. Western Digital shares closed at $50.47 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) price target from $119 to $130. Travelers shares closed at $141.46 on Monday.
  • Wells Fargo lowered the price target on Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) from $63 to $58. Texas Instruments shares closed at $116.70 on Monday.
  • Citigroup lifted the price target for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) from $132 to $160. Walt Disney shares closed at $139.30 on Monday.
  • Mizuho cut Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) price target from $40 to $35. Veoneer shares closed at $22.21 on Monday.
  • Nomura lowered the price target for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) from $46 to $43. Rollins shares closed at $38.90 on Monday.
  • Stephens & Co. raised the price target for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) from $390 to $402. Roper Technologies shares closed at $357.81 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc raised the price target for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) from $135 to $155. Global Payments shares closed at $145.38 on Monday.
  • Bank of America cut the price target on MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) from $32 to $25. MakeMyTrip shares closed at $28.91 on Monday.

