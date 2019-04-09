Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2019 10:09am   Comments
Share:
  • Credit Suisse raised J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) price target from $96 to $120. Smucker shares closed at $117.98 on Monday.
  • Jefferies lifted the price target for Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) from $181 to $201. Public Storage shares closed at $218.00 on Monday.
  • Credit Suisse cut the price target for United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) from $21 to $13. United States Steel shares closed at $19.74 on Monday.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) from $26 to $23. Hollysys Automation shares closed at $23.25 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) price target from $190 to $195. Facebook shares closed at $174.93 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HOLI + FB)

As Market Seeks Direction, FAANG Selling Comes Into Focus Amid New Data
Morgan Stanley Says It's Time To Capitalize As Facebook Monetizes Messaging, Instagram Stories
28 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Despite Huge Run Already In 2019, RBC Sees Further Upside For Snapchat's Stock
Facebook To Temporarily Block Foreign Political Ad Buys In Australia
3 New Initiatives From Snapchat Create 'Opportunity' To Drive Usage
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; PhaseBio Gets Breakthrough Therapy Designation For PB2452

As Market Seeks Direction, FAANG Selling Comes Into Focus Amid New Data