5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Credit Suisse raised J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) price target from $96 to $120. Smucker shares closed at $117.98 on Monday.
- Jefferies lifted the price target for Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) from $181 to $201. Public Storage shares closed at $218.00 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse cut the price target for United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) from $21 to $13. United States Steel shares closed at $19.74 on Monday.
- JP Morgan cut the price target for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) from $26 to $23. Hollysys Automation shares closed at $23.25 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley raised Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) price target from $190 to $195. Facebook shares closed at $174.93 on Monday.
