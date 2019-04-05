10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Bank of America raised Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) price target from $10 to $12. Snap shares closed at $11.28 on Thursday.
- Jefferies boosted the price target for UGI Corp (NYSE: UGI) from $54 to $60. UGI shares closed at $52.50 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital cut the price target for Autoliv Inc. (NYSE: ALV) from $74 to $70. Autoliv shares closed at $79.60 on Thursday.
- UBS boosted the price target for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) from $75 to $80. CSX shares closed at $74.80 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley lifted Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) price target from $13 to $20. Bed Bath & Beyond shares closed at $17.59 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital cut the price target on International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) from $54 to $47. International Paper shares closed at $47.31 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for Ecopetrol SA (NYSE: EC) from $14 to $20. Ecopetrol shares closed at $21.40 on Thursday.
- RBC Capital boosted the price target for Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAB) from $31 to $36. Viacom shares closed at $29.27 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target on Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from $55 to $60. Intel shares closed at $55.92 on Thursday.
- Mizuho boosted Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) price target from $50 to $52. Portland General Electric shares closed at $51.25 on Thursday.
