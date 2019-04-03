10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Loop Capital cut Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) price target from $77 to $60. Walgreens shares closed at $55.36 on Tuesday.
- UBS lowered the price target for Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) from $220 to $200. Raytheon shares closed at $185.81 on Tuesday.
- DA Davidson boosted the price target for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) from $30 to $36. Urban Outfitters shares closed at $30.66 on Tuesday.
- RBC Capital raised the price target for Merus NV (NASDAQ: MRUS) from $18 to $23. Merus shares closed at $13.05 on Tuesday.
- Compass Point cut James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: JRVR) price target from $47 to $39. James River shares closed at $39.75 on Tuesday.
- Barclays boosted the price target on Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT) from $38 to $44. Kennametal shares closed at $38.14 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies lifted the price target for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) from $10 to $14. e.l.f. Beauty shares closed at $10.45 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE: HLI) from $44 to $52. Houlihan Lokey shares closed at $46.17 on Tuesday.
- Canaccord Genuity raised the price target for Okta Inc (NASDAQ: OKTA) from $85 to $95. Okta shares closed at $85.79 on Tuesday.
- BMO Capital lifted the price target for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) from $62 to $66. Dave & Buster's shares closed at $50.48 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.