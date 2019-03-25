7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Roth Capital cut the price target for RTW Retailwinds Inc (NYSE: RTW) from $6.50 to $2.50. RTW Retailwinds shares closed at $2.37 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) from $63 to $43. Nu Skin shares closed at $49.28 on Thursday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey raised the price target on TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS) from $55 to $70. TreeHouse Foods shares closed at $61.34 on Thursday.
- Barclays boosted Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) price target from $74 to $115. Spark Therapeutics shares closed at $113.00 on Thursday.
- BMO Capital raised the price target for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE: MAA) from $102 to $120. Mid-America Apartment shares closed at $107.94 on Thursday.
- Barclays lowered the price target for Nightstar Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: NITE) from $28 to $26. Nightstar Therapeutics shares closed at $25.29 on Thursday.
- BTIG raised the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $189 to $220. Apple shares closed at $191.05 on Thursday.
