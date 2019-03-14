5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- KeyBanc raised the price target for Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) from $100 to $150. Mongodb shares closed at $104.26 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies boosted the price target on Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from $9 to $11. Snap shares closed at $10.05 on Wednesday.
- Credit Suisse cut the price target for Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: SMLP) from $15 to $9. Summit Midstream shares closed at $10.04 on Wednesday.
- B. Riley FBR lowered the price target for Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) from $20 to $11. Tailored Brands shares closed at $11.69 on Wednesday.
- Buckingham boosted Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: NTRS) price target from $104 to $115. Northern Trust shares closed at $91.97 on Wednesday.
