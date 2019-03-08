Market Overview

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2019 9:35am   Comments
  • Bank of America cut the price target for GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) from $12 to $9. GameStop shares closed at $11.59 on Thursday.
  • Stephens & Co. raised the price target on ACI Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: ACIW) from $30 to $38. ACI Worldwide shares closed at $31.52 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo lifted the price target for Wageworks Inc (NYSE: WAGE) from $45 to $65. Wageworks shares closed at $27.70 on Thursday.
  • UBS raised the price target for Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE: BPL) from $33 to $36. Buckeye Partners shares closed at $33.09 on Thursday.
  • Imperial Capital lowered Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) price target from $90 to $61. Alaska Air shares closed at $55.95 on Thursday.
  • Noble Financial lowered the price target for TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ: TROV) from $27 to $20. TrovaGene shares closed at $4.13 on Thursday.
  • Craig-Hallum boosted the price target for Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE: MEI) from $25 to $42. Methode Electronics shares closed at $29.72 on Thursday.
  • Bank of America cut Life Storage Inc (NYSE: LSI) price target from $105 to $99. Life Storage shares closed at $95.55 on Thursday.

