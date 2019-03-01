10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Citigroup boosted the price target for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) from $72 to $77. Best Buy shares closed at $68.84 on Thursday.
- Atlantic Equities lifted the price target on O'Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: ORLY) from $370 to $400. O'Reilly Automotive shares closed at $371.96 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo cut the price target for Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) from $70 to $45. Nutanix shares closed at $50.09 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan lowered the price target for Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ: MIK) from $18 to $15. Michaels shares closed at $14.14 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc raised the price target for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) from $168 to $184. Autodesk shares closed at $163.01 on Thursday.
- Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH) from $24 to $40. Farfetch shares closed at $24.50 on Thursday.
- Barclays raised Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: HTZ) price target from $14 to $18. Hertz Global shares closed at $19.10 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan raised Jianpu Technology Inc - ADR (NYSE: JT) price target from $5.50 to $9.50. Jianpu Technology shares closed at $7.19 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target on VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) from $172 to $192. VMware shares closed at $171.81 on Thursday.
- Citigroup cut Booking Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BKNG) price target from $1,900 to $1,800. Booking shares closed at $1,697.04 on Thursday.
Price Target Changes
