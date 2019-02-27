10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Wells Fargo lifted the price target on T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ: TROW) from $92 to $102. T. Rowe Price shares closed at $98.51 on Tuesday.
- Wedbush cut Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) price target from $14 to $6. Karyopharm Therapeutics shares closed at $4.87 on Tuesday.
- B. Riley FBR boosted the price target for CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ: CSGP) from $460 to $512. CoStar shares closed at $406.53 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup raised the price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) from $234 to $279. Palo Alto shares closed at $235.55 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) from $940 to $1,050. AutoZone shares closed at $935.00 on Tuesday.
- Mizuho lowered the price target for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) from $13 to $5. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $3.96 on Tuesday.
- B. Riley FBR cut Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTW) price target from $75 to $22. Weight Watchers shares closed at $29.57 on Tuesday.
- Jefferies raised the price target for Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ: BNFT) from $48 to $55. Benefitfocus shares closed at $57.80 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target on J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) from $122 to $130. Smucker shares closed at $106.09 on Tuesday.
- Sidoti & Co. raised Medifast Inc (NYSE: MED) price target from $211 to $216. Medifast shares closed at $131.72 on Tuesday.
