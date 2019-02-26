10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Credit Suisse raised 2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU) price target from $80 to $85. 2U shares closed at $71.20 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) from $305 to $315. Teleflex shares closed at $290.15 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from $55 to $65. Intel shares closed at $53.10 on Monday.
- BMO Capital lifted the price target on Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) from $46 to $114.50. Spark Therapeutics shares closed at $113.48 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE: AQUA) from $12 to $16. Evoqua Water Technologies shares closed at $13.44 on Monday.
- Citigroup lowered the price target for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) from $130 to $97. Childrens Place shares closed at $95.60 on Monday.
- Roth Capital cut Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) price target from $6 to $2.75. Obalon Therapeutics shares closed at $2.14 on Monday.
- UBS lowered the price target for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) from $154 to $125. Caterpillar shares closed at $141.41 on Monday.
- Barclays cut the price target on SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) from $26 to $20. SM Energy shares closed at $16.89 on Monday.
- KeyBanc raised Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) price target from $110 to $140. Xilinx shares closed at $124.04 on Monday.
