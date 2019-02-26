Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2019 10:10am   Comments
Share:
  • Credit Suisse raised 2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU) price target from $80 to $85. 2U shares closed at $71.20 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX) from $305 to $315. Teleflex shares closed at $290.15 on Monday.
  • Deutsche Bank raised the price target for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from $55 to $65. Intel shares closed at $53.10 on Monday.
  • BMO Capital lifted the price target on Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) from $46 to $114.50. Spark Therapeutics shares closed at $113.48 on Monday.
  • Goldman Sachs raised the price target for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (NYSE: AQUA) from $12 to $16. Evoqua Water Technologies shares closed at $13.44 on Monday.
  • Citigroup lowered the price target for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE) from $130 to $97. Childrens Place shares closed at $95.60 on Monday.
  • Roth Capital cut Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) price target from $6 to $2.75. Obalon Therapeutics shares closed at $2.14 on Monday.
  • UBS lowered the price target for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) from $154 to $125. Caterpillar shares closed at $141.41 on Monday.
  • Barclays cut the price target on SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) from $26 to $20. SM Energy shares closed at $16.89 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc raised Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) price target from $110 to $140. Xilinx shares closed at $124.04 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAT + AQUA)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 26, 2019
25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Drop Ahead Of Fed Chairman's Testimony
As Trade Optimism Grows, Markets Turn Green and Boeing, Caterpillar Among Leaders
Market Appears Hopeful On Trade Deal As Trump Meets With Chinese Negotiator
Valentine's Card From The Market: Trade Optimism Continues, Cisco Posts Strong Quarter
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Lower; Macy's Earnings Top Estimates

Make Or Break At The Double-Top On EUR/USD As All Eyes Are On Powell