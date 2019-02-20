7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- RBC Capital cut Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) price target from $22 to $15. Uniti shares closed at $12.51 on Tuesday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) from $66 to $54. Southwest shares closed at $57.67 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) from $157 to $167. Ecolab shares closed at $167.31 on Tuesday.
- Wedbush lifted the price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ICPT) from $220 to $248. Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $117.57 on Tuesday.
- Oppenheimer raised the price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE: PANW) from $250 to $270. Palo Alto shares closed at $229.90 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) from $153 to $172. Ecolab shares closed at $167.31 on Tuesday.
- Wedbush cut Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) price target from $70 to $65. Dillard's shares closed at $67.16 on Tuesday.
