10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Barclays boosted PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) price target from $104 to $111. PepsiCo shares closed at $115.91 on Friday.
- JP Morgan lowered the price target for Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WTW) from $37 to $25. Weight Watchers shares closed at $30.28 on Friday.
- Citigroup cut the price target for Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from $185 to $180. Deere shares closed at $158.99 on Friday.
- Bank of America lifted the price target on Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) from $110 to $118. Electronic Arts shares closed at $106.84 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. raised the price target for VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) from $95 to $100. VF Corp shares closed at $86.90 on Friday.
- DA Davidson lowered the price target for NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE: NCS) from $7.50 to $4. NCI Building shares closed at $7.67 on Friday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey boosted Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) price target from $78 to $82. Hyatt Hotels shares closed at $72.34 on Friday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) from $11 to $33. PG&E shares closed at $15.48 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. cut the price target on Windstream Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WIN) from $8 to $1. Windstream shares closed at $3.37 on Friday.
- Stephens & Co. raised Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) price target from $180 to $200. Mcdonald's shares closed at $179.97 on Friday.
