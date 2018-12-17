Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 17, 2018 9:37am   Comments
Share:
  • Deutsche Bank raised the price target for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) from $136 to $143. Stanley Black & Decker shares closed at $118.36 on Friday.
  • Bank of America cut the price target for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) from $70 to $50. Best Buy shares closed at $55.37 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan boosted Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) price target from $380 to $415. Sherwin-Williams shares closed at $386.00 on Friday.
  • Barclays lowered the price target for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) from $85 to $71. Emerson Electric shares closed at $60.44 on Friday.
  • Guggenheim raised SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG) price target from $49 to $51. SCANA shares closed at $50.98 on Friday.
  • Goldman Sachs lifted the price target for Orchard Therapeutics PLC - ADR (NASDAQ: ORTX) from $18 to $21. Orchard Therapeutics shares closed at $14.56 on Friday.
  • Deutsche Bank cut the price target on Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) from $133 to $125. Illinois Tool Works shares closed at $131.04 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan raised the price target for Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) from $30 to $32. Genpact shares closed at $27.40 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BBY + EMR)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2018
20 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Survey: Smartphones Fuel Record Cyber Monday Sales
Best Buy, Microsoft, Target, Tenet: 'Fast Money' Picks For November 27
Cyber Monday Tips And Deals
Morgan Stanley: Why Retailers Should Continue To Worry About 'The Amazon Effect'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AXONJefferiesUpgrades3.0
CEQPGoldman SachsUpgrades43.0
CLXTGoldman SachsUpgrades18.0
EMRBarclaysDowngrades71.0
EQMGoldman SachsDowngrades49.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2018