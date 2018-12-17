8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Deutsche Bank raised the price target for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE: SWK) from $136 to $143. Stanley Black & Decker shares closed at $118.36 on Friday.
- Bank of America cut the price target for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) from $70 to $50. Best Buy shares closed at $55.37 on Friday.
- JP Morgan boosted Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) price target from $380 to $415. Sherwin-Williams shares closed at $386.00 on Friday.
- Barclays lowered the price target for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR) from $85 to $71. Emerson Electric shares closed at $60.44 on Friday.
- Guggenheim raised SCANA Corporation (NYSE: SCG) price target from $49 to $51. SCANA shares closed at $50.98 on Friday.
- Goldman Sachs lifted the price target for Orchard Therapeutics PLC - ADR (NASDAQ: ORTX) from $18 to $21. Orchard Therapeutics shares closed at $14.56 on Friday.
- Deutsche Bank cut the price target on Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) from $133 to $125. Illinois Tool Works shares closed at $131.04 on Friday.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for Genpact Limited (NYSE: G) from $30 to $32. Genpact shares closed at $27.40 on Friday.
