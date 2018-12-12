Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 12, 2018 9:40am   Comments
  • Citigroup cut the price target for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ: MAR) from $144 to $117. Marriott shares closed at $110.03 on Tuesday.
  • RBC Capital cut NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) price target from $260 to $230. NVIDIA shares closed at $148.19 on Tuesday.
  • Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) from $17 to $29. Corcept Therapeutics shares closed at $17.17 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan lowered the price target on Waters Corporation (NYSE: WAT) from $185 to $180. Waters shares closed at $189.79 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup lowered the price target for Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) from $95 to $77. Hyatt shares closed at $67.42 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) price target from $55 to $33. eBay shares closed at $29.05 on Tuesday.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target for Mosaic Co (NYSE: MOS) from $38 to $33. Mosaic shares closed at $33.00 on Tuesday.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods lowered the price target for Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) from $34 to $29. Bank of America shares closed at $24.58 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target on Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ: UNIT) from $24 to $16. Uniti shares closed at $19.56 on Tuesday.
  • Wedbush boosted Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ: KNSA) price target from $31 to $33. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $24.38 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

