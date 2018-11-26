Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2018 9:44am   Comments
  • MKM Partners cut the price target for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from $230 to $190. Facebook shares closed at $131.73 on Friday.
  • J.P. Morgan lowered Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) price target from $90 to $84. Dollar Tree shares closed at $83.01 on Friday.
  • Benchmark lowered the price target for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) from $30 to $25. Marvell Technology shares closed at $15.65 on Friday.
  • MKM Partners cut the price target on Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) from $1,465 to $1,365. Alphabet shares closed at $1,030.10 on Friday.
  • J.P. Morgan lowered the price target on Five Below Inc (NASDAQ: FIVE) from $153 to $129. Five Below shares closed at $102.83 on Friday.

Data Dive, Trade Talks And Powell: Busy Post-Holiday Week On The Way