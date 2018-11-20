8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Wells Fargo lowered the price target for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPB) from $70 to $50. Spectrum Brands shares closed at $48.05 on Monday.
- Wedbush cut the price target for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) from $50 to $30. Beacon Roofing shares closed at $27.77 on Monday.
- Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) price target from $92 to $75. Skyworks shares closed at $70.76 on Monday.
- Imperial Capital lowered the price target on Resolute Energy Corp (NYSE: REN) from $50 to $35. Resolute Energy shares closed at $34.70 on Monday.
- Nomura cut the price target for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) from $41 to $24. .Com shares closed at $21.11 on Monday.
- Goldman Sachs lowered the price target for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) from $209 to $182. Apple shares closed at $185.86 on Monday.
- Imperial Capital cut the price target on Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ: SSTI) from $54 to $49. Shotspotter shares closed at $32.53 on Monday.
- Loop Capital boosted American Vanguard Corp. (NYSE: AVD) price target from $24 to $29. American Vanguard shares closed at $16.74 on Monday.
Price Target Changes
