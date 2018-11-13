Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 13, 2018 9:40am   Comments
  • KeyBanc raised the price target for Steris PLC (NYSE: STE) from $120 to $132. Steris shares closed at $119.94 on Monday.
  • Leerink Swann lowered the price target for Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ: MGLN) from $90 to $70. Magellan Health shares closed at $62.46 on Monday.
  • MKM Partners lowered the price target for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) from $270 to $245. Alibaba shares closed at $142.82 on Monday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey cut the price target for athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHN) from $150 to $135. athenahealth shares closed at $131.97 on Monday.
  • Bank of America lowered the price target on Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) from $92 to $70. Best Buy shares closed at $67.15 on Monday.
  • SunTrust Robinson Humphrey cut Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ: AKAO) price target from $10 to $3. Achaogen shares closed at $2.00 on Monday.
  • Berenberg lowered Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE: PRGO) price target from $100 to $72. Perrigo shares closed at $65.58 on Monday.
  • MKM Partners cut the price target on Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) from $74 to $52. Michael Kors shares closed at $47.75 on Monday.
  • Bank of America cut the price target for EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ: EVER) from $21 to $15. EverQuote shares closed at $11.91 on Monday.
  • Citigroup lowered Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) price target from $200 to $181. Air Products shares closed at $157.49 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

