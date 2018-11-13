10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- KeyBanc raised the price target for Steris PLC (NYSE: STE) from $120 to $132. Steris shares closed at $119.94 on Monday.
- Leerink Swann lowered the price target for Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ: MGLN) from $90 to $70. Magellan Health shares closed at $62.46 on Monday.
- MKM Partners lowered the price target for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) from $270 to $245. Alibaba shares closed at $142.82 on Monday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey cut the price target for athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHN) from $150 to $135. athenahealth shares closed at $131.97 on Monday.
- Bank of America lowered the price target on Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY) from $92 to $70. Best Buy shares closed at $67.15 on Monday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey cut Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ: AKAO) price target from $10 to $3. Achaogen shares closed at $2.00 on Monday.
- Berenberg lowered Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE: PRGO) price target from $100 to $72. Perrigo shares closed at $65.58 on Monday.
- MKM Partners cut the price target on Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE: KORS) from $74 to $52. Michael Kors shares closed at $47.75 on Monday.
- Bank of America cut the price target for EverQuote Inc (NASDAQ: EVER) from $21 to $15. EverQuote shares closed at $11.91 on Monday.
- Citigroup lowered Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE: APD) price target from $200 to $181. Air Products shares closed at $157.49 on Monday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.