10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2018 9:54am   Comments
  • Barclays cut the price target for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) from $71 to $62. AIG shares closed at $43.82 on Friday.
  • Wells Fargo lowered the price target for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) from $62 to $48. D.R. Horton shares closed at $34.40 on Friday.
  • Canaccord Genuity lowered the price target for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASUR) from $22 to $13. Asure Software shares closed at $7.75 on Friday.
  • KeyBanc cut the price target for athenahealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHN) from $170 to $142. athenahealth shares closed at $120.35 on Friday.
  • H.C. Wainwright lowered the price target on Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAO) from $19 to $3. Achaogen shares closed at $2.25 on Friday.
  • Citigroup cut Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) price target from $43 to $33. Southern Copper shares closed at $37.93 on Friday.
  • Bank of America raised Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI) price target from $63 to $75. Armstrong World shares closed at $67.22 on Friday.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target on L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) from $30 to $55. L Brands shares closed at $36.50 on Friday.
  • Vertical Group cut the price target for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) from $29 to $9. GrafTech shares closed at $16.08 on Friday.
  • B. Riley FBR lowered Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) price target from $7.50 to $2.50. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $2.78 on Friday.

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

