8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- KeyBanc boosted the price target for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX) from $264 to $273. Becton Dickinson shares closed at $236.86 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies cut the price target for Dean Foods Co (NYSE: DF) from $13 to $6. Dean Foods shares closed at $6.00 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup lowered the price target for Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ: CTRP) from $41 to $35. Ctrip.Com shares closed at $34.44 on Wednesday.
- UBS cut the price target for Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZAYO) from $45 to $32. Zayo Group shares closed at $30.38 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America lifted the price target on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) from $100 to $105. Spirit AeroSystems shares closed at $87.36 on Wednesday.
- Citigroup raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) price target from $46 to $54. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares closed at $53.61 on Wednesday.
- BMO Capital lowered Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: XOG) price target from $17 to $12. Extraction Oil & Gas shares closed at $9.44 on Wednesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey cut the price target on BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE: BWXT) from $79 to $48. BWX Technologies shares closed at $46.26 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.