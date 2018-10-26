Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2018 9:47am
  • Craig-Hallum cut Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ: AMED) price target from $116 to $104. Amedisys shares closed at $109.08 on Thursday.
  • Wedbush raised the price target for Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) from $80 to $100. Tractor Supply shares closed at $89.07 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target for Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) from $117 to $62. Western Digital shares closed at $54.01 on Thursday.
  • Barclays lowered the price target for Ellie Mae Inc (NYSE: ELLI) from $102 to $66. Ellie Mae shares closed at $79.60 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan cut the price target for Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) from $12 to $6. Snap shares closed at $6.99 on Thursday.
  • Deutsche Bank lowered Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ: PFPT) price target from $125 to $95. Proofpoint shares closed at $98.98 on Thursday.
  • Loop Capital cut the price target on Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ: POWI) from $86 to $60. Power Integrations shares closed at $54.45 on Thursday.
  • Piper Jaffray cut the price target on Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) from $85 to $75. Gilead shares closed at $68.62 on Thursday.
  • RBC Capital cut the price target for Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN) from $72 to $54. Cerner shares closed at $62.32 on Thursday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus lowered GrubHub Inc (NYSE: GRUB) price target from $140 to $125. GrubHub shares closed at $96.48 on Thursday.

