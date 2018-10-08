Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2018 9:38am   Comments
Share:
  • Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target for IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) from $228 to $190. IPG Photonics shares closed at $132.76 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse lowered the price target for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from $225 to $210. Facebook shares closed at $157.33 on Friday.
  • RBC Capital boosted Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) price target from $68 to $82. Walgreens Boots Alliance shares closed at $72.51 on Friday.
  • RBC Capital cut the price target for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) from $50 to $32. Delphi shares closed at $26.01 on Friday.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target for Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from $255 to $260. Domino's shares closed at $282.91 on Friday.
  • Canaccord Genuity cut the price target on LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ: LMAT) from $40 to $32. LeMaitre Vascular shares closed at $28.53 on Friday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus raised Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) price target from $207 to $247. Canadian Pacific Railway shares closed at $220.69 on Friday.
  • JP Morgan lifted the price target on BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) from $541 to $592. BlackRock shares closed at $470.86 on Friday.
  • Argus boosted the price target for Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) from $108 to $120. Medtronic shares closed at $97.17 on Friday.
  • JMP Securities raised Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ: SSTI) price target from $50 to $62. Shotspotter shares closed at $45.53 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLK + CP)

Canadian Pacific Touts Turnaround As It Pitches For More Intermodal Business
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
The Money Man: Venture Capitalist Dan Ciporin Talks Fintech
Railroads Have Spent A Lot Of Money The Last 10 Years, And Customers Have Barely Benefited: FTR Speaker
Ally Invest Adds 100-Plus Commission-Free ETFs To Trading Platform
Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Loeb And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ONDKBTIG ResearchUpgrades0.0
GEBarclaysUpgrades16.0
IQJefferiesInitiates Coverage On33.0
VODJefferiesDowngrades0.0
TMHCJMP SecuritiesDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Roomba Maker iRobot No Longer A Buy After 2018 Rally, Tariff Worries, Piper Jaffray Says In Downgrade