10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target for IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IPGP) from $228 to $190. IPG Photonics shares closed at $132.76 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse lowered the price target for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from $225 to $210. Facebook shares closed at $157.33 on Friday.
- RBC Capital boosted Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) price target from $68 to $82. Walgreens Boots Alliance shares closed at $72.51 on Friday.
- RBC Capital cut the price target for Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) from $50 to $32. Delphi shares closed at $26.01 on Friday.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target for Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) from $255 to $260. Domino's shares closed at $282.91 on Friday.
- Canaccord Genuity cut the price target on LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ: LMAT) from $40 to $32. LeMaitre Vascular shares closed at $28.53 on Friday.
- Stifel Nicolaus raised Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE: CP) price target from $207 to $247. Canadian Pacific Railway shares closed at $220.69 on Friday.
- JP Morgan lifted the price target on BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) from $541 to $592. BlackRock shares closed at $470.86 on Friday.
- Argus boosted the price target for Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) from $108 to $120. Medtronic shares closed at $97.17 on Friday.
- JMP Securities raised Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ: SSTI) price target from $50 to $62. Shotspotter shares closed at $45.53 on Friday.
