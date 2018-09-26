10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) price target from $115 to $125. JPMorgan shares closed at $116.39 on Tuesday.
- Wells Fargo boosted the price target for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) from $190 to $225. FactSet shares closed at $227.25 on Tuesday.
- Deutsche Bank cut the price target on Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE: WLK) from $115 to $105. Westlake Chemical shares closed at $86.44 on Tuesday.
- Nomura lowered DowDuPont Inc (NYSE: DWDP) price target from $81 to $76. DowDuPont shares closed at $67.95 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus raised the price target on Jones Energy Inc (NYSE: JONE) from $2 to $14. Jones Energy shares closed at $6.99 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc lifted the price target for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) from $38 to $43. Comcast shares closed at $35.40 on Tuesday.
- UBS raised the price target for IBM (NYSE: IBM) from $160 to $180. IBM shares closed at $148.91 on Tuesday.
- Independent Research boosted the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $2,150 to $2,350. Amazon shares closed at $1,974.55 on Tuesday.
- Maxim Group lifted Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN) price target from $77 to $83. Dunkin Brands shares closed at $73.79 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) from $78 to $73. Seagate shares closed at $48.49 on Tuesday.
