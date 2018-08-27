Market Overview

6 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2018 9:54am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) from $44 to $30. United States Steel shares closed at $30.95 on Friday.
  • Wedbush cut the price target for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) from $450 to $445. Chipotle shares closed at $520.71 on Friday.
  • Canaccord Genuity lowered the price target on Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) from $31 to $21. Hibbett shares closed at $20.52 on Friday.
  • Credit Suisse lifted Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PTLA) price target from $28 to $34. Portola Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $28.17 on Friday.
  • Citi raised World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) price target from $69 to $85. WWE shares closed at $80.64 on Friday.
  • Stifel raised Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) price target from $58 to $80. Wingstop shares closed at $65.97 on Friday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

