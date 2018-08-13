10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Oppenheimer raised the price target for VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) from $165 to $170. VMware shares closed at $153.21 on Friday.
- Stifel Nicolaus boosted the price target on Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) from $50 to $55. Rollins shares closed at $56.23 on Friday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered the price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ: GT) from $33 to $23. Goodyear Tire shares closed at $24.28 on Friday.
- Credit Suisse cut Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) price target from $88 to $84. Akamai shares closed at $74.66 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. lowered the price target for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) from $157 to $147. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $97.38 on Friday.
- Argus boosted the price target for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ: ADP) from $145 to $150. ADP shares closed at $139.29 on Friday.
- Cowen & Co. cut the price target for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from $52 to $49. Intel shares closed at $48.85 on Friday.
- Argus lowered Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) price target from $185 to $165. Caterpillar shares closed at $135.92 on Friday.
- Wedbush boosted Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) price target from $70 to $77. Brunswick shares closed at $62.97 on Friday.
- Nomura raised the price target for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE: ECL) from $146 to $153. Ecolab shares closed at $146.86 on Friday.
Price Target Changes
