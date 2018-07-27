10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- JP Morgan boosted the price target on Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE: MTD) from $550 to $600. Mettler-Toledo shares closed at $617.94 on Thursday.
- Bank of America boosted Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) price target from $4 to $6. Chesapeake Energy shares closed at $4.40 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus increased Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) price target from $325 to $450. Chipotle shares closed at $446.76 on Thursday.
- JMP Securities cut the price target on Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) from $235 to $206. Facebook shares closed at $176.26 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan increased Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) price target from $1,900 to $2,200. Amazon shares closed at $1,808.00 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc boosted the price target for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) from $200 to $230. Mastercard shares closed at $207.37 on Thursday.
- Piper Jaffray lowered the price target for LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) from $135 to $95. LogMeIn shares closed at $104.45 on Thursday.
- KeyBanc raised the price target for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) from $140 to $165. Expedia shares closed at $125.80 on Thursday.
- BMO Capital cut the price target for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) from $38 to $24. Nielsen shares closed at $22.11 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus cut the price target for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE: ALK) from $110 to $100. Alaska Air shares closed at $64.76 on Thursday.
