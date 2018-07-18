Market Overview

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 18, 2018 9:40am   Comments
  • RBC Capital raised the price target on CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) from $38 to $42. CF Industries shares closed at $42.73 on Tuesday.
  • Wedbush raised Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) price target from $65 to $77. Tractor Supply shares closed at $78.92 on Tuesday.
  • Wells Fargo lowered the price target for Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC) from $146 to $137. Visteon shares closed at $131.71 on Tuesday.
  • Oppenheimer raised SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) price target from $125 to $130. SAP shares closed at $121.64 on Tuesday.
  • RBC Capital boosted CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) price target from $71 to $75. CSX shares closed at $64.44 on Tuesday.
  • Wells Fargo cut the price target for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) from $176 to $115. Autoliv shares closed at $106.88 on Tuesday.
  • Barclays cut the price target for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) from $115 to $90. ManpowerGroup shares closed at $86.21 on Tuesday.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods lowered the price target for Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) from $260 to $255. Goldman Sachs shares closed at $231.02 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target on Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) from $76 to $80. Intercontinental Exchange shares closed at $75.61 on Tuesday.
  • UBS cut the price target for First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN) from $23 to $19. First Horizon shares closed at $17.18 on Tuesday.

