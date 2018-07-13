8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Morgan Stanley boosted World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) price target from $58 to $100. WWE shares closed at $74.54 on Thursday.
- Raymond James cut Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ: OZRK) price target from $63 to $54. Bank of the Ozarks shares closed at $42.12 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) from $100 to $95. Delta Air Lines shares closed at $50.73 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley raised Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) price target from $195 to $210. Illumina shares closed at $304.69 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus raised the price target for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) from $350 to $375. Align Technology shares closed at $362.82 on Thursday.
- Wells Fargo raised T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ: TROW) price target from $114 to $124. T. Rowe Price shares closed at $119.28 on Thursday.
- Raymond James cut the price target for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) from $74 to $71. TD Ameritrade shares closed at $55.15 on Thursday.
