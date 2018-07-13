Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2018 9:46am   Comments
Share:
  • Morgan Stanley boosted World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: WWE) price target from $58 to $100. WWE shares closed at $74.54 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James cut Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ: OZRK) price target from $63 to $54. Bank of the Ozarks shares closed at $42.12 on Thursday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus lowered the price target for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) from $100 to $95. Delta Air Lines shares closed at $50.73 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) price target from $195 to $210. Illumina shares closed at $304.69 on Thursday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus raised the price target for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) from $350 to $375. Align Technology shares closed at $362.82 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo raised T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ: TROW) price target from $114 to $124. T. Rowe Price shares closed at $119.28 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley increased the price target on Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILMN) from $195 to $210. Illumina shares closed at $304.69 on Thursday.
  • Raymond James cut the price target for TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: AMTD) from $74 to $71. TD Ameritrade shares closed at $55.15 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALGN + AMTD)

A 2018 Midyear Update: The 10 Best-Performing S&P 500 Stocks
Mark Cuban, Others Agree With Dimon, Buffett's Criticism Of Quarterly Guidance
The Week Ahead: Central Bank Bonanza, AT&T Court Ruling, North Korea Summit
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 5, 2018
Trader-Based Social Network TradingView Raises $37 Million In Series B Funding
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On China Mobile, Align Technology And AbbVie
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on WWE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.