6 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 03, 2018 9:37am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley lowered McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) price target from $175 to $142. McKesson shares closed at $134.88 on Monday.
  • Deutsche Bank lowered American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) price target from $60 to $43. American Airlines shares closed at $38.36 on Monday.
  • Raymond James boosted the price target for VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) from $153 to $174. VMware shares closed at $162.02 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley cut the price target for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) from $97 to $88. AmerisourceBergen shares closed at $85.72 on Monday.
  • Deutsche Bank cut Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) price target from $64 to $53. Delta Air shares closed at $49.92 on Monday.
  • Leerink lowered the price target on Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) from $24 to $16. Epizyme shares closed at $13.60 on Monday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

