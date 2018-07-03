6 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Morgan Stanley lowered McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) price target from $175 to $142. McKesson shares closed at $134.88 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank lowered American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) price target from $60 to $43. American Airlines shares closed at $38.36 on Monday.
- Raymond James boosted the price target for VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) from $153 to $174. VMware shares closed at $162.02 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) from $97 to $88. AmerisourceBergen shares closed at $85.72 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank cut Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) price target from $64 to $53. Delta Air shares closed at $49.92 on Monday.
- Leerink lowered the price target on Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: EPZM) from $24 to $16. Epizyme shares closed at $13.60 on Monday.
