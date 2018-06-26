10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Bernstein lowered Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) price target from $54 to $42. Intel shares closed at $50.71 on Monday.
- Credit Suisse raised the price target for PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) from $178 to $185. PVH shares closed at $149.75 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank cut the price target for Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) from $71 to $68. Carnival shares closed at $58.54 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo raised SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) price target from $325 to $335. SVB Financial shares closed at $302.16 on Monday.
- Barclays lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) price target from $50 to $43. Liberty SiriusXM shares closed at $45.96 on Monday.
- Morgan Stanley raised the price target on At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) from $35 to $47. At Home shares closed at $36.37 on Monday.
- Compass Point lowered the price target for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) from $350 to $275. LendingTree shares closed at $246.75 on Monday.
- Baird cut the price target for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) from $12 to $7. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $5.14 on Monday.
- Jefferies lowered the price target on Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) from $69 to $61. Starbucks shares closed at $50.66 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo raised the price target for First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) from $95 to $100. First Republic Bank shares closed at $99.24 on Monday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.