10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 26, 2018 9:51am   Comments
  • Bernstein lowered Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) price target from $54 to $42. Intel shares closed at $50.71 on Monday.
  • Credit Suisse raised the price target for PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) from $178 to $185. PVH shares closed at $149.75 on Monday.
  • Deutsche Bank cut the price target for Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) from $71 to $68. Carnival shares closed at $58.54 on Monday.
  • Wells Fargo raised SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) price target from $325 to $335. SVB Financial shares closed at $302.16 on Monday.
  • Barclays lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMA) price target from $50 to $43. Liberty SiriusXM shares closed at $45.96 on Monday.
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target on At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) from $35 to $47. At Home shares closed at $36.37 on Monday.
  • Compass Point lowered the price target for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) from $350 to $275. LendingTree shares closed at $246.75 on Monday.
  • Baird cut the price target for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) from $12 to $7. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares closed at $5.14 on Monday.
  • Jefferies lowered the price target on Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) from $69 to $61. Starbucks shares closed at $50.66 on Monday.
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target for First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) from $95 to $100. First Republic Bank shares closed at $99.24 on Monday.

