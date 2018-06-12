8 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
- Citigroup boosted RH (NYSE: RH) price target from $140 to $170. RH shares closed at $118.73 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo raised AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) price target from $700 to $800. AutoZone shares closed at $690.01 on Monday.
- Barclays lowered the price target for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) from $57 to $52. Targa Resources shares closed at $50.64 on Monday.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) from $39 to $50. Twitter shares closed at $41.42 on Monday.
- BMO Capital increased the price target on Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) from $49 to $64. Dave & Buster's shares closed at $47.83 on Monday.
- Barclays boosted the price target for Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) from $260 to $270. Adobe shares closed at $251.00 on Monday.
- Wells Fargo raised O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY) price target from $295 to $320. O'Reilly Automotive shares closed at $284.78 on Monday.
- Deutsche Bank increased the price target on RH (NYSE: RH) from $125 to $160. RH shares closed at $118.73 on Monday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
