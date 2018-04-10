Market Overview

7 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 10, 2018
  • UBS lowered the price target for The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) from $106 to $90. Hershey shares closed at $99.36 on Monday.
  • Piper Jaffray boosted the price target for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULTA) from $212 to $236. Ulta Beauty shares closed at $212.15 on Monday.
  • J.P. Morgan raised the price target on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $285 to $328. Netflix shares closed at $289.93 on Monday.
  • KeyBanc cut Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) price target from $228 to $219. Alibaba shares closed at $169.87 on Monday.
  • MKM Partners lowered L Brands, Inc. (NYSE: LB) price target from $48 to $42. L Brands shares closed at $38.06 on Monday.
  • J.P. Morgan boosted the price target for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC) from $170 to $190. IAC/InterActiveCorp shares closed at $151.89 on Monday.
  • RBC Capital cut Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) price target from $28 to $19. Radian shares closed at $16.11 on Monday.

