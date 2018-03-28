5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Cowen & Co raised the price target for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from $90 to $96. Lululemon shares closed at $78.71 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $250 to $305. Netflix shares closed at $300.69 on Tuesday.
- UBS raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) price target from $106 to $108. McCormick shares closed at $107.35 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) price target from $186 to $192. FactSet shares closed at $201.73 on Tuesday.
- Citigroup cut the price target on CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) from $71 to $61. CBS shares closed at $52.35 on Tuesday.
