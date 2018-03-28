Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 28, 2018 10:01am   Comments
Share:
  • Cowen & Co raised the price target for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from $90 to $96. Lululemon shares closed at $78.71 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) from $250 to $305. Netflix shares closed at $300.69 on Tuesday.
  • UBS raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) price target from $106 to $108. McCormick shares closed at $107.35 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) price target from $186 to $192. FactSet shares closed at $201.73 on Tuesday.
  • Citigroup cut the price target on CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) from $71 to $61. CBS shares closed at $52.35 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CBS + FDS)

10 Stocks To Watch For March 27, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For March 27, 2018
Stock Roundup: Loop Capital Markets Assesses The Media, Entertainment Space
The March Madness Bracket: From A Staten Island Bar To Wall Decor
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on LULU
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.