5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2018 10:21am   Comments
  • Wells Fargo raised the price target for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $54 to $70. Micron shares closed at $58.92 on Thursday.
  • JP Morgan boosted the price target for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) from $183 to $188. Cintas shares closed at $163.11 on Thursday.
  • BMO Capital cut AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) price target from $95 to $80. AbbVie shares closed at $98.10 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley lowered TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) price target from $56 to $37. TC PipeLines shares closed at $34.93 on Thursday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus cut the price target on Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) from $105 to $100. Darden shares closed at $85.94 on Thursday.

