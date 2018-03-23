5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Wells Fargo raised the price target for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $54 to $70. Micron shares closed at $58.92 on Thursday.
- JP Morgan boosted the price target for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) from $183 to $188. Cintas shares closed at $163.11 on Thursday.
- BMO Capital cut AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) price target from $95 to $80. AbbVie shares closed at $98.10 on Thursday.
- Morgan Stanley lowered TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) price target from $56 to $37. TC PipeLines shares closed at $34.93 on Thursday.
- Stifel Nicolaus cut the price target on Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI) from $105 to $100. Darden shares closed at $85.94 on Thursday.
