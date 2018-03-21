5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- BMO Capital raised the price target for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) from $43 to $63. Micron shares closed at $61.15 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc raised the price target for FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) from $275 to $290. FedEx shares closed at $251.99 on Tuesday.
- Stifel Nicolaus boosted Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII) price target from $206 to $218. Lennox shares closed at $209.61 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc raised Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) price target from $128 to $131. Celanese shares closed at $101.44 on Tuesday.
- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey lowered the price target on Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) from $154 to $132. Children's Place shares closed at $127.95 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.