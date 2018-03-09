Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2018 9:58am   Comments
  • Citigroup raised the price target for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET) from $315 to $340. Arista shares closed at $293.77 on Thursday.
  • Stifel Nicolaus cut the price target for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ: TECD) from $120 to $110. Tech Data shares closed at $86.40 on Thursday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target on Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) from $46 to $60. Lumentum shares closed at $65.35 on Thursday.
  • KeyBanc increased PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) price target from $79 to $92. PTC shares closed at $80.30 on Thursday.
  • Piper Jaffray boosted Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) price target from $319 to $360. Netflix shares closed at $317.00 on Thursday.

