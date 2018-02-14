5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) from $94 to $91. Molina Healthcare shares closed at $75.46 on Tuesday.
- KeyBanc boosted Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ: FOSL) price target from $15 to $25. Fossil shares closed at $9.04 on Tuesday.
- Credit Suisse lowered Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE: DBD) price target from $25 to $19. Diebold shares closed at $14.30 on Tuesday.
- JP Morgan raised the price target for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE: CRL) from $110 to $120. Charles River shares closed at $107.66 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley increased the price target on Ferrari N.V. (NYSE: RACE) from $100 to $105. Ferrari shares closed at $123.77 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
