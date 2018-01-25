Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2018 9:59am   Comments
Share:
  • Berenberg raised Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) price target from $77 to $88. Aspen Technology shares closed at $75.60 on Wednesday.
  • DA Davidson increased the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $1,500 to $1,800. Amazon shares closed at $1,357.51 on Wednesday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group boosted the price target for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) from $25 to $42. Dicks Sporting shares closed at $33.84 on Wednesday.
  • Stifel raised Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) price target from $63 to $71. Abbott shares closed at $61.72 on Wednesday.
  • Needham boosted the price target on Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ: MSCC) from $235 to $270. Microsemi shares closed at $63.44 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + ABT)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 25, 2018
Could Amazon Bring Its Cashierless 'Go' Store Concept To Whole Foods?
3 Micro-Cap Tech Stocks To Watch In 2018
Stripe Jumps Off Bitcoin Bandwagon, Citing Fewer Payment Use Cases
Earnings Preview: Tech Giant Intel To Report Tomorrow
12 Stocks To Watch For January 24, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AZPN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.