5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Berenberg raised Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) price target from $77 to $88. Aspen Technology shares closed at $75.60 on Wednesday.
- DA Davidson increased the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $1,500 to $1,800. Amazon shares closed at $1,357.51 on Wednesday.
- Telsey Advisory Group boosted the price target for Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) from $25 to $42. Dicks Sporting shares closed at $33.84 on Wednesday.
- Stifel raised Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) price target from $63 to $71. Abbott shares closed at $61.72 on Wednesday.
- Needham boosted the price target on Microsemi Corporation (NASDAQ: MSCC) from $235 to $270. Microsemi shares closed at $63.44 on Wednesday.
