5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Goldman Sachs raised Groupon Inc (NASDAQ: GRPN) price target from $4.70 to $5.40. Groupon shares closed at $5.03 on Tuesday.
- Barclays boosted the price target for Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) from $19 to $22. Pure Storage shares closed at $16.16 on Tuesday.
- Stifel increased the price target for Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from $161 to $184. Deere shares closed at $167.54 on Tuesday.
- Mizuho raised the price target on QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) from $65 to $75. QUALCOMM shares closed at $68.25 on Tuesday.
- Telsey Advisory Group cut the price target for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) from $33 to $27. Ethan Allen Interiors shares closed at $28.15 on Tuesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.