5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
- Morgan Stanley raised CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) price target from $81 to $88. CVS shares closed at $75.13 on Thursday.
- Citigroup boosted the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $1.250 to $1,400. Amazon.com shares closed at $1,209.59 on Thursday.
- Loop Capital boosted the price target for Cabot Corp (NYSE: CBT) from $59 to $82. Cabot shares closed at $62.88 on Thursday.
- Robert W. Baird raised the price target on USG Corporation (NYSE: USG) from $35 to $45. USG shares closed at $38.43 on Thursday.
- Telsey Advisory Group increased the price target for Sonic Corporation (NASDAQ: SONC) from $27 to $31. Sonic shares closed at $27.67 on Thursday.
