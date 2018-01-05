Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2018 9:44am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley raised CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS) price target from $81 to $88. CVS shares closed at $75.13 on Thursday.
  • Citigroup boosted the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $1.250 to $1,400. Amazon.com shares closed at $1,209.59 on Thursday.
  • Loop Capital boosted the price target for Cabot Corp (NYSE: CBT) from $59 to $82. Cabot shares closed at $62.88 on Thursday.
  • Robert W. Baird raised the price target on USG Corporation (NYSE: USG) from $35 to $45. USG shares closed at $38.43 on Thursday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group increased the price target for Sonic Corporation (NASDAQ: SONC) from $27 to $31. Sonic shares closed at $27.67 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

