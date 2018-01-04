5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Bank of America raised Davita Inc (NYSE: DVA) price target from $75 to $85. Davita shares closed at $72.91 on Wednesday.
- B. Riley cut the price target for James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: JRVR) from $47 to $39. James River Group shares closed at $39.89 on Wednesday.
- Stifel boosted the price target for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) from $70 to $73. Republic Services shares closed at $66.58 on Wednesday.
- B. Riley raised the price target on Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) from $23 to $25.5. Zumiez shares closed at $20.00 on Wednesday.
- Bank of America lowered the price target for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA) from $94 to $90. HCA shares closed at $87.04 on Wednesday.
