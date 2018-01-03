Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 03, 2018 9:52am   Comments
  • Robert W. Baird raised Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE: ETN) price target from $82 to $92. Eaton shares closed at $78.86 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel boosted the price target for BJ's Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJRI) from $32 to $44. BJ's Restaurants shares closed at $36.75 on Tuesday.
  • Telsey Advisory Group increased the price target for Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) from $58 to $65. Target shares closed at $67.63 on Tuesday.
  • Mizuho cut the price target on Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) from $14 to $12. Endo shares closed at $8.10 on Tuesday.
  • Stifel lowered the price target for Egalet Corp (NASDAQ: EGLT) from $6 to $1.5. Egalet shares closed at $1.03 on Tuesday.

