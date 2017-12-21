Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2017 9:48am   Comments
  • Bank of America raised Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: DISCA) price target from $26 to $30. Discovery shares closed at $22.37 on Wednesday.
  • Morgan Stanley increased the price target for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) from $39 to $42. Cisco shares closed at $38.74 on Wednesday.
  • Citi boosted the price target for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) from $145 to $160. Caterpillar shares closed at $152.52 on Wednesday.
  • Buckingham Research raised the price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) from $100 to $135. JPMorgan shares closed at $106.14 on Wednesday.
  • Deutsche Bank raised the price target for Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ: SAVE) from $40 to $58. Spirit Airlines shares closed at $44.49 on Wednesday.

