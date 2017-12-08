Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2017 9:07am   Comments
  • Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG) from $90 to $97. Dollar General shares closed at $93.37 on Thursday.
  • Wells Fargo boosted the price target for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC) from $80 to $83. Science Applications shares closed at $75.43 on Thursday.
  • Oppenheimer cut LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) price target from $6.25 to $5. LendingClub shares closed at $3.59 on Thursday.
  • Buckingham Research boosted the price target on United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNFI) from $51 to $57. United Natural Foods shares closed at $49.54 on Thursday.
  • Stifel cut The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE: COO) price target from $275 to $265. Cooper Companies shares closed at $238.80 on Thursday.

