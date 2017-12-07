Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2017 9:35am   Comments
Share:
  • Mizuho Securities raised the price target for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) from $45 to $52. Toll Brothers shares closed at $46.68 on Wednesday.
  • Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from $60 to $68. Lululemon shares closed at $67.66 on Wednesday.
  • Jefferies increased Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) price target from $315 to $320. Broadcom shares closed at $263.89 on Wednesday.
  • Piper Jaffray boosted the price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) from $50 to $61. Ollie's Bargain shares closed at $51.00 on Wednesday.
  • Jefferies raised Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) price target from $13 to $16. Tailored Brands shares closed at $17.19 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LULU + AVGO)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 7, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes: California Fires, Jobless Claims, And Bitcoin Hits $15,000
KeyBanc: 'Solid' Lululemon Q3 Shows E-Commerce Growth
22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Here's What's Coming Up On PreMarket Prep For December 7
A Peek Into The Markets: U.S. Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Jobless Claims Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on TOL

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.