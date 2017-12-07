5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Mizuho Securities raised the price target for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) from $45 to $52. Toll Brothers shares closed at $46.68 on Wednesday.
- Goldman Sachs boosted the price target for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) from $60 to $68. Lululemon shares closed at $67.66 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies increased Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ: AVGO) price target from $315 to $320. Broadcom shares closed at $263.89 on Wednesday.
- Piper Jaffray boosted the price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) from $50 to $61. Ollie's Bargain shares closed at $51.00 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies raised Tailored Brands Inc (NYSE: TLRD) price target from $13 to $16. Tailored Brands shares closed at $17.19 on Wednesday.
Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.