5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 30, 2017 9:45am   Comments
  • Susquehanna cut J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) price target from $6.5 to $3. J C Penney shares closed at $3.12 on Friday.
  • Citi lowered the price target for Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) from $21 to $16. Macy's shares closed at $19.69 on Friday.
  • BMO Capital boosted the price target for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from $37 to $58. Intel shares closed at $44.40 on Friday.
  • Barclays lowered Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) price target from $72 to $62. Merck shares closed at $58.24 on Friday.
  • Jefferies raised the price target on General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) from $36 to $40. General Motors shares closed at $44.64 on Friday.

