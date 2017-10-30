5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
- Susquehanna cut J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) price target from $6.5 to $3. J C Penney shares closed at $3.12 on Friday.
- Citi lowered the price target for Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) from $21 to $16. Macy's shares closed at $19.69 on Friday.
- BMO Capital boosted the price target for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from $37 to $58. Intel shares closed at $44.40 on Friday.
- Barclays lowered Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) price target from $72 to $62. Merck shares closed at $58.24 on Friday.
- Jefferies raised the price target on General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) from $36 to $40. General Motors shares closed at $44.64 on Friday.
