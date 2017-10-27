Market Overview

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2017 9:39am   Comments
  • Jefferies raised Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) price target from $1,200 to $1,225. Alphabet shares closed at $991.42 on Thursday.
  • UBS increased the price target for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) from $1,200 to $1.250. Amazon shares closed at $972.43 on Thursday.
  • Roth Capital boosted the price target for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) from $43 to $50. Intel shares closed at $41.35 on Thursday.
  • Bank of America boosted Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) price target from $83 to $98. Microsoft shares closed at $78.76 on Thursday.
  • Stifel lowered the price target on Expedia Inc (NASDAQ: EXPE) from $160 to $140. Expedia shares closed at $147.35 on Thursday.

