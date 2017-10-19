5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
- Bank of America raised Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) price target from $184 to $213. Adobe shares closed at $153.00 on Wednesday.
- Jefferies increased the price target for American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) from $85 to $93. American Express shares closed at $92.08 on Wednesday.
- RBC Capital lowered the price target for Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) from $277 to $250. Allergan shares closed at $187.15 on Wednesday.
- JPMorgan raised Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) price target from $56 to $60. Alcoa shares closed at $47.75 on Wednesday.
- RBC Capital boosted the price target on eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) from $36 to $39. eBay shares closed at $37.97 on Wednesday.
