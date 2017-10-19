Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2017 9:41am   Comments
Share:
  • Bank of America raised Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) price target from $184 to $213. Adobe shares closed at $153.00 on Wednesday.
  • Jefferies increased the price target for American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) from $85 to $93. American Express shares closed at $92.08 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital lowered the price target for Allergan plc (NYSE: AGN) from $277 to $250. Allergan shares closed at $187.15 on Wednesday.
  • JPMorgan raised Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) price target from $56 to $60. Alcoa shares closed at $47.75 on Wednesday.
  • RBC Capital boosted the price target on eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) from $36 to $39. eBay shares closed at $37.97 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADBE + AA)

9 Stocks Highlighted On Thursday's PreMarket Prep
The Market In 5 Minutes: Chaos In Catalonia, Black Monday's 30th Anniversary
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 19, 2017
22 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
10 Stocks To Watch For October 19, 2017
13 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on ADBE

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.