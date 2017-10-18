5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
- Baird raised Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) price target from $105 to $120. Celanese shares closed at $104.27 on Tuesday.
- Citi increased the price target for International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) from $160 to $165. IBM shares closed at $146.54 on Tuesday.
- Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW) from $178 to $185. Grainger shares closed at $205.42 on Tuesday.
- Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) price target from $243 to $250. Goldman Sachs shares closed at $236.09 on Tuesday.
- Leerink Partners boosted the price target on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) from $150 to $165. Johnson & Johnson shares closed at $140.79 on Tuesday.
