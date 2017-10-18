Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2017 10:11am   Comments
Share:
  • Baird raised Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) price target from $105 to $120. Celanese shares closed at $104.27 on Tuesday.
  • Citi increased the price target for International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM) from $160 to $165. IBM shares closed at $146.54 on Tuesday.
  • Morgan Stanley boosted the price target for W W Grainger Inc (NYSE: GWW) from $178 to $185. Grainger shares closed at $205.42 on Tuesday.
  • Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) price target from $243 to $250. Goldman Sachs shares closed at $236.09 on Tuesday.
  • Leerink Partners boosted the price target on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) from $150 to $165. Johnson & Johnson shares closed at $140.79 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: Price Target ChangesPrice Target Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CE + GS)

Amgen, Goldman Sachs, Micron, Paypal: Fast Money Picks For October 18
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Badger Meter Falls On Downbeat Q3 Results; Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Shares Climb
CFRA Research Is Bullish On Bank Of America, Morgan Stanley And JPMorgan
Mid-Day Market Update: Syntel Surges After Strong Q3 Results; Impax Laboratories Shares Drop
Can The Dow Pass Another Milestone? Financials Feed Frenzy, But Might It Be Enough?
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; Goldman Sachs Beats Q3 Expectations
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on CE

Partner Center

Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.